Twenty Big Ten games ago, rivals Michigan and Michigan State met in East Lansing for their annual rivalry battle. The 37-33 thriller was an instant classic, and with both teams ranked in the top 10 nationally, it became one of the best meetings in rivalry history.

There was only one problem: Michigan didn't win.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker ran for five touchdowns, and the Spartans overcame a 16-point deficit to knock off the sixth-ranked Wolverines.

On Tuesday, senior Michael Barrett recalled the game in East Lansing.

"I remember it was just a lot of mess, honestly," Barrett said. "Back then, I was playing a lot of nickel, so I wasn't really too much inside playing linebacker and all. I didn't really get that many snaps on defense. I was more of a special teams guy back then."

"Last Big Ten loss; last time we lost to them there. It gets brought up a lot. Just being able to go back and right that wrong, I feel like is a big mission for us."

Fast forward almost two full calendar years, and the programs that were evenly matched in 2021 have gone in polar opposite directions since.

Michigan has enjoyed two consecutive Big Ten titles and two straight wins over Ohio State, while Michigan State has suffered through a 5-7 season in 2022 and has had a disastrous first half of the 2023 season.

Despite Michigan State's poor record, senior Mike Sainristil says Michigan will be locked in on this year's game, and it won't come out looking for revenge because of what happened in the 2021 game or after the 2022 contest.

"Coach Harbaugh says, 'A faithful man forgives; a smart man forgets; the Harbaughs remember.' We remember what happened last year in the tunnel. We remember what happened in '21, but none of that matters on Saturday."

The Wolverines are also enjoying a 19-game Big Ten win streak, which is tied for the best mark in program history. If Michigan can beat its rival for back-to-back seasons on Saturday, it will mark the longest conference win streak in program history.

Sainristil says the rivalry is defined by grit, and Saturday's contest will be no different.

"I think this game is a game of the team that's gonna go out there and just be the grittiest."

Michigan (7-0) will make the trip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State (2-4) in what is expected to be one of the most lopsided games in recent series history. The game will air on NBC and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.