Michigan rises to No. 2 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Michigan's College Football Playoff sights are set. A win on Saturday over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game punches its ticket to the playoffs, which is easier said than done.
Now, what remains is where the Wolverines will stack up among the four playoff-eligible teams in college football. Tuesday's penultimate playoff rankings release paints a pretty clear picture of where things stand.
The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 overall in the country according to the playoff committee's rankings.
If the season were to end today, the Wolverines would face No. 3 overall Alabama. The Crimson Tide faces Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship, which could have major implications on the rankings moving forward.
Speaking with reporters on Monday, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested that his team is going to prepare for Saturday's contest against the Hawkeyes with the same level of intensity it did with the Buckeyes.
"The way I would answer that is just in this next challenge, this next task, the one we just prepared for, we knew that was coming," Harbaugh said. "We knew that that team was scheduled, was going to be played on November 27, and we had to prepare for it. Iowa, we didn’t know that one was coming. So, I guess I’ll say that the way it does help us, we’ve gotta understand, that’s the way we’ve gotta prepare for this one. The same way we prepared for Ohio State mentally, physically, spiritually. In every way, we’re gonna have to do that this week in order to be successful because we plan for Ohio State and understood and thought they would be the best opponent on our schedule, and now it’s Iowa. Iowa’s been ranked No. 2, they’ve had a tremendous season. Now you’re watching what they do week-in and week-out, and have a clear understanding of what they are, who they are. It’s going to take the same kind of preparation. So how does that help us moving forward? Just understanding that’s the level—mentally, physically, spiritually. Have to prepare for a great team."
