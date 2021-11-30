Michigan rises to No. 2 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Michigan's College Football Playoff sights are set. A win on Saturday over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game punches its ticket to the playoffs, which is easier said than done. Now, what remains is where the Wolverines will stack up among the four playoff-eligible teams in college football. Tuesday's penultimate playoff rankings release paints a pretty clear picture of where things stand. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 2 overall in the country according to the playoff committee's rankings. If the season were to end today, the Wolverines would face No. 3 overall Alabama. The Crimson Tide faces Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship, which could have major implications on the rankings moving forward.

