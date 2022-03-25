 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - Michigan routs AIC, advances to Allentown Regional Final
Michigan routs AIC, advances to Allentown Regional Final

Brock Heilig • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Staff Writer

The Michigan men's hockey team defeated the American International Yellow Jackets, 5-3, on Friday afternoon to advance to the Allentown Regional Final.

The Wolverines wasted no time in taking a commanding lead. Garrett Van Wyhe got things going with his fifth goal of the season, just 3:37 into the game.

Then, less than a minute later, Michigan struck again, this time Ethan Edwards found the back of the net. It was Edwards' third goal of the season.

Later in the first period, Michigan was on the unlucky end of a puck that ricocheted off the back of a Wolverine and into the net. AIC's Brian Rigalli was credited with the goal.

Brendan Brisson connected on a one-timer early in the second period to once again put the Wolverines ahead by two goals. Owen Power and Kent Johnson were each credited with an assist.

Exactly two minutes later, Michigan took a three-goal lead on a Matty Beniers goal. Johnson recorded his second assist of the game on the goal.

After AIC cut the deficit to two goals with 13:45 to play in the second period, Michigan's Dylan Duke struck back just 28 seconds later. For Duke, a fourth-round selection by the Tampa Bay Lightning, it was his 10th goal of his freshman campaign.

Neither team could find the back of the net for the rest of the second period, and most of the third, but AIC was able to capitalize on a Michigan penalty with 6:12 remaining in the game. AIC was still clearly outmatched, however, and Michigan was able to close out the game and advance to the Allentown Regional Final.

The Wolverines will take on the winner of Quinnipiac and St. Cloud State in the regional final on Sunday for a spot in the Frozen Four.

