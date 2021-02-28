Michigan Wolverines football has made a huge leap in the class of 2022 Rivals.com national recruiting rankings. Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson, the son of former Michigan defensive back Deon Johnson, chose the Wolverines Sunday over primary contenders Ohio State and USC. His relationship with head coach Jim Harbaugh, as well as the immediate connection with Michigan's new defensive staff, including coordinator Mike Macdonald and co-coordinator and secondary coach Maurice Lingust, gave him enough reason to shut down his recruitment and stay home. The addition of Johnson, Michigan's first five-star commit since landing two in the 2019 class (Daxton Hill and Chris Hinton), pushed the Maize and Blue's class all the way up to No. 9 in the land, after entering the day ranked No. 17. RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Will Johnson Means For Michigan RELATED: Five-Star CB Will Johnson Commits To Michigan

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has a top-10 2022 recruiting class. (Lon Horwedel)

Michigan jumped North Carolina, Rutgers, Boston College, Alabama, Florida State, Cincinnati, USC and Oklahoma State. Johnson gave Michigan 227 ranking points — 150 for being a five-star recruit and another 67 for being the No. 13 overall player in the country. Johnson is one of 11 five-star recruits in his class to have picked a school at this point. Only four schools ranked ahead of Michigan hold pledges from at least one five-star recruit.

The sixth member of the Wolverines' 2022 class, Johnson joins Germantown (Tenn.) High four-star defensive back Kody Jones, Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson four-star athlete Taylor Groves, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive tackle Davonte Miles and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star tight end Marlin Klein. The Wolverines have a total of 647 ranking points and are behind No. 8 Notre Dame, which possesses 789 points. Every team ahead of Michigan has more commits at this point than the Wolverines, with Oklahoma (No. 5) being the exception — the Sooners have a total of six commits in their class. The Maize and Blue have the third-ranked class in the Big Ten, trailing only Ohio State (No. 1) and Penn State (No. 7).

Big Ten Recruiting Rankings