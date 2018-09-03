The Big Ten tabbed Michigan sophomore cornerback Ambry Thomas as its Co-Special Teams Player of the Week today (with Minnesota's Antoine Winfield), after he returned a kick 99 yards for a touchdown against the Irish on Saturday.

It marked the first time U-M ran a kickoff back for a touchdown since wideout Jehu Chesson did so to open the game against Northwestern on Oct. 10, 2015, in a 38-0 blowout win.

It was also Thomas' first career score in a Michigan uniform, and just the fourth kick return score of 99 yards in school history — Tyrone Wheatley against Houston in 1992 and Dennis Fitzgerald against Michigan State in 1960 are the other two.

The last U-M player to win the conference's Special Teams Player of the Week award was kicker Kenny Allen after his performance in a 32-23 win at Michigan State on Oct. 29, 2016.

Allen went three of three on field goals that day (including a long of 45), while also averaging 40.7 yards on three punts.