Michigan’s Brian Jean-Mary Interviewing With Urban Meyer, Jaguars
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh finalized his staff during the month of January, making moves on both sides of the ball ... but he may not be done with the process just yet.
Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who is entering his second season in Ann Arbor, is interviewing with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and their new head coach (and former Ohio State head man), Urban Meyer, according to a report from Jason La Canfora of 105.7 The FAN in Baltimore. The interview is set to take place Monday.
Jean-Mary worked with the Jaguars' newly-hired assistant head coach Charlie Strong at Louisville (2010-13), Texas (2014-16) and South Florida (2017-19), serving as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the USF Bulls.
Michigan LB coach Brian Jean-Mary is interviewing with Jacksonville tomorrow for same position. Worked with Charlie strong at Texas.— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 1, 2021
Jean-Mary is under contract at Michigan for one more season, and is set to make $450,000 as a base salary in 2021.
While Harbaugh was making moves to his staff, which included the addition of defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, he announced Jean-Mary would stay on as linebackers coach. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua was the only other holdover on the defensive side of the ball, with his contract that expired Jan. 11 being extended.
