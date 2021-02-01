Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh finalized his staff during the month of January, making moves on both sides of the ball ... but he may not be done with the process just yet.

Linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, who is entering his second season in Ann Arbor, is interviewing with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and their new head coach (and former Ohio State head man), Urban Meyer, according to a report from Jason La Canfora of 105.7 The FAN in Baltimore. The interview is set to take place Monday.

Jean-Mary worked with the Jaguars' newly-hired assistant head coach Charlie Strong at Louisville (2010-13), Texas (2014-16) and South Florida (2017-19), serving as assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the USF Bulls.