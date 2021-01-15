The Michigan Wolverines basketball team is having fun while on its 11-0 start to the season. Winning 11-straight games has been especially enjoyable for senior guard Chaundee Brown, who's been waiting for times like these ever since he began his college basketball career back in 2017. In 2016-17, the season before Brown joined the Wake Forest program in Winston-Salem, the Demon Deacons made an NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since 2010, which could've been seen as a sign of more success to come. That was not the case, however. At all. During Brown's three seasons with the program, Wake Forest never had a winning season and amassed a 35-48 record. The losses piled up, and the frustrations surely mounted. Brown chose to transfer this past offseason, looking for greener pasturers, and he found just that in choosing Juwan Howard and the Wolverines. "It feels great. I mean, it feels great," Brown said, with a big smile on his face. "I definitely feel like it was the best move for myself. "It’s awesome being the team that’s No. 1 in the Big Ten, everyone is going to give you their best shot and things like that. We’re not the underdog anymore like none of these teams. And I like that competition and teams coming in and giving the best shot at us because I feel like myself and the rest of the team, we respond well with that." RELATED: Film Room: Breaking Down Key Aspects Of Michigan's Win Over Wisconsin RELATED: Wolverine TV: Howard Eisley, Chaundee Brown On Michigan's Guards, Minnesota

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior Chaundee Brown is averaging nine points per game. (AP Images)

After being a three-year starter in the ACC, Brown has been asked to come off the bench in Ann Arbor, and he's only averaging 19 minutes per game. However, he's embraced his role, and he's making a huge impact on both ends of the floor. In addition to being one of the squad's best defenders and most energetic players, Brown is posting nine points and 3.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 39 percent from long range. While Brown was suffering losses with his former teammates at Wake Forest, little did he know he was just adding motivation and fuel for himself at his next stop. His hatred of losing is keeping him focused on wanting to win as many games as possible, and cherish the moments while doing so. "Losing is not a good feeling to anyone, because you work so hard night in, night out and how many workouts you do per day, how many shots you put up and how many hours you spend running through plays, working on defense," Brown explained. "For all that to go down the drain and to be losing continuously, that’s not a good feeling. I definitely feel like every day in practice, we bring it, no matter what we’re doing."

