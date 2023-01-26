Michigan's comeback bid falls short, Wolverines drop second straight game
The Michigan women's basketball team looked to rebound on Thursday night in College Park against Maryland after a tough loss to Indiana on Monday. However, the 10th-ranked Terrapins disposed of the 13th-ranked Wolverines with ease in a 72-64 affair.
Turnovers plagued Michigan in the loss, as the Wolverines turned the ball over 24 times, outdoing their season average of 17 by seven.
Kim Barnes Arico's team got out to a strong start, much like it did against Indiana on Monday, but things started unraveling quickly for the Wolverines. Turnovers started to pile up, Maddie Nolan got a little foul-happy, and Michigan found itself down 22-15 after the first quarter.
Michigan failed to close the gap in the second quarter. Maryland's Shyanne Sellers scored seven second-quarter points, while Laila Phelia and Leigha Brown did everything they could to keep their team in the ball game.
Maryland's Diamond Miller led all scorers in the first half with 13 points on 5-8 shooting in 15 minutes. The Wolverines trailed by 10 at halftime, and it was looking like Michigan was on its way to its second consecutive loss.
Things began to get out of hand in the third quarter as Michigan looked overmatched and defeated. The Wolverines continued to turn the ball over at a high rate and fell behind by as many as 16 points.
Strong efforts from Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia kept Michigan in the game for a while, but Miller and the high-powered Terrapin offense was ultimately too much for the Wolverines to handle.
With the loss, Michigan falls to 16-5 overall on the season and 6-4 in Big Ten play. The team will now prepare for its third game of the week in the form of a road battle against Minnesota on Sunday at 3 p.m. The game will air on B1G+.
