After dropping to 3-2 in Big Ten play with a home loss to Iowa on Saturday, the Michigan women's basketball team bounced back in an enormous way on Tuesday with an emphatic 80-59 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Leigha Brown, Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser combined for 55 of Michigan's 80 points in the win. The Wolverines put together an outstanding second half both offensively and defensively to put Purdue away.

As it has plenty of times this season, Michigan jumped out to a blazing start, as Brown and Phelia scored all of the team's first 13 points, forcing Purdue to call a timeout. The Wolverines opened up a nine-point lead early, but the Boilermakers bounced back.

Purdue cut the lead to five points by the end of the first quarter, and cut the Michigan lead to one point in the second quarter. However, that would be as close as the Boilermakers would come.

Michigan held a four point lead coming out of halftime, and the Wolverines did nothing but build that lead from then on.

Phelia and Brown combined for 21 points in the second half, which nearly matched Purdue's second-half total of 24 points.

Greta Kampschroeder, Jordan Hobbs, Chyra Evans and Elise Stuck all made scoring contributions off the bench, helping the Wolverines to the blow out victory.

Michigan now sits at 14-3 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. The team will now get prepared for the Michigan State Spartans, which come to the Crisler Center on Saturday.