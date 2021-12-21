Michigan’s game canceled due to Purdue Fort Wayne’s COVID-19 issues

Amid a slew of college basketball cancellations over the past two weeks, the Michigan men’s basketball team had not been affected.

That is, until Tuesday afternoon.

The Wolverines’ game against Purdue Fort Wayne, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, is canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Mastodons’ program, per an official release from the program.

"My first concern is for coach Coffman and his players," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. "I have said many times that we are living in a new world and we need to continue to be safe and diligent with taking care of each other. While we are disappointed we can't play, we just want to make sure everyone is, and feels, safe and healthy."

This marks Michigan’s first cancellation of the 2021-22 season after missing seven games last year. Five of those games came during a department-wide two-week shutdown.

With Purdue Fort Wayne no longer on the docket, the Wolverines will have a week off before traveling to Central Florida. There, they’ll return the back half of a home-and-home against the Knights next Thursday. Michigan beat UCF, 80-58, in Ann Arbor last December.

The Wolverines were set to enter Tuesday’s tune-up as heavy 24.5-point favorites, but now, it’ll be another nine days before they take the court for non-conference action.

