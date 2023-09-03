While Michigan's 30-3 victory over East Carolina won't grab any leading headlines, the Wolverines took care of business in the season-opener. Both the offensive and defensive game plans for U-M were about as bland as bland could get, it's clear that the program has plenty to show as the weeks progress in the season. With that being said, though, there were some bright spots to take away from the game. Below are three of the highest-graded players from the win according to PFF's grading metrics.

J.J. McCarthy

PFF Grade: 93.0 For those who had questions about what Michigan's passing attack was going to look like, you have to feel good about the initial showing from J.J. McCarthy in the opener. Again, with blandness in mind, ECU was focused on stopping the run and allowed McCarthy to take what the defense gave him throughout the game. He finished the game with an efficient 26-30, 280 yards and three touchdown performance.

Kenneth Grant

PFF Grade: 85.5 While the Wolverines didn't have much activity in ECU's backfield and didn't come away with any sacks, Kenneth Grant was everywhere in the opener. He finished the game with 8 tackles, 2 solo and 6 assisted. While those numbers don't scream at you on the stat sheet, PFF's metrics are also how you play the position, including filling gaps and winning your reps against the offensive linemen.

Keon Sabb