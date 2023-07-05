Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to receive praise from the national media for what his program has been able to do the last two seasons as the program has gone from punching bags to being considered one of the top programs in the nation.

The latest praise comes from CBS Sports as Harbaugh continues to rise up the ranks of the Big Ten conference's top coaches.

In the outlet's released rankings of head coaches in the conference this week, Harbaugh has jumped Ohio State's Ryan Day for the top spot in the list.

Here is what the outlet had to say about the ranking:

Harbaugh's ascension to No. 1 doesn't come as much of a surprise given Michigan's consecutive Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances. Harbaugh's revitalized the program, and if you remove the 2020 COVID season (given some of the results we saw around the country, maybe we should), the Wolverines are 44-10 over the last four full seasons. The next step is winning a playoff game. Last year: 2 in Big Ten

In a surprise in the rankings, Wisconsin's Luke Fickell comes in at No. 3 on the list as a first-year head coach in Madison, he is slotted in above of Penn State's James Franklin, who is up a spot from No. 5 a season ago.