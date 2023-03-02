Michigan's Mike Morris and Mazi Smith at the NFL Combine
Defensive ends, defensive tackles, and linebackers kicked off the event portion of the NFL Draft Combine.
Michigan Wolverines had two players participating with EDGE Mike Morris and DT Mazi Smith.
DE/LB Mike Morris
HEIGHT: 6'5"
WEIGHT: 275 LBS
ARM: 33 1/2"
HANDS: 10"
Morris measured 1" shorter and 17 LBS lighter since leaving Michigan. Morris' weight loss puts him in line with EDGE rushers and LBs in 3-4 schemes throughout the NFL. Much like the defense Michigan uses, first utilized in Baltimore, the NFL has been adjusting to these types of pass rushers. Morris has the versatility to be a true DE, but these measurements open him up to more potential suitors. His arms and hands are slightly above average for a typical end at the combine.
It was not a great day for Morris in the events portion. Morris posted a 28.5" vertical and 9'2" broad jump, each was last among DE. His 5.04 40 yard dash and 1.72 10 yard split were among the bottom 3 in the group.
DT Mazi Smith
HEIGHT: 6'3"
WEIGHT: 323 LBS
ARM: 33 3/4"
HANDS: 9 3/4"
Mazi Smith becomes more of an athletic freak. Smith's weight adjusted throughout his time in Ann Arbor, with him becoming much more athletically built in his junior season. He has always carried his weight well, but an additional 14lb weight loss heading to the combine puts him in great shape. Smith's biggest knock might be on his conditioning. Hopefully this weight loss will allow him to stay impactful against tempo.
Smith did not compete in any of the drills at the combine, instead having to wait for the pro day. He likely would have posted some impressive results, as his "freak athlete" status is one of his biggest strengths. He would have a legitimate shot at the fastest 40 times among defensive tackles, at 323lbs.
