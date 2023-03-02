Defensive ends, defensive tackles, and linebackers kicked off the event portion of the NFL Draft Combine. Michigan Wolverines had two players participating with EDGE Mike Morris and DT Mazi Smith.

DE/LB Mike Morris

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 275 LBS

ARM: 33 1/2"

HANDS: 10" Morris measured 1" shorter and 17 LBS lighter since leaving Michigan. Morris' weight loss puts him in line with EDGE rushers and LBs in 3-4 schemes throughout the NFL. Much like the defense Michigan uses, first utilized in Baltimore, the NFL has been adjusting to these types of pass rushers. Morris has the versatility to be a true DE, but these measurements open him up to more potential suitors. His arms and hands are slightly above average for a typical end at the combine. It was not a great day for Morris in the events portion. Morris posted a 28.5" vertical and 9'2" broad jump, each was last among DE. His 5.04 40 yard dash and 1.72 10 yard split were among the bottom 3 in the group.

DT Mazi Smith