Michigan has been without Mike Morris for the last two games it has played and hasn't seemed to miss a beat without his presence.

That doesn't mean the team hasn't missed him, though, nor does it mean Morris hasn't missed playing, either.

While Morris has been one of the more productive defensive players for the Wolverines this season, the program has been able to win games Ohio State and Purdue handily without him available on the field.

The lull between the end of the Big Ten championship and the start of the College Football Playoff has helped Morris immensely.

Getting back his health, Morris is headed into Saturday's CFP semifinal against TCU with a clean bill of health and ready to get back out on the field.

"I'm feeling great, man," Morris said. "This month has helped me a lot. I'm ready to play football. These guys have been fighting for their lives every week without me and winning without me. I've been their biggest cheerleader. It's time for me to play.

"It was so hard because I tried everything for the Ohio State game. My coach saw me limping and I begged him to put me back out and he was like no, you're not. That hurt. Big Ten Championship game, I was just looking at everybody lacing up their cleats and putting on their armor and stuff like that. I was wishing I could go out there and fight with them. I just took on the role of a cheerleader and cheered everyone on. It's been hard."

Just how good is he feeling? About as close to full strength as possible, according to him.

"I'm about 95 (percent)," Morris said. "Feeling good."