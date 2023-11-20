It has been quite a first season for Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. His first full season as sole offensive coordinator, still arguably the best offensive line coach in the country and Moore has served as acting head coach in three games this season. He will also serve as acting head coach this weekend against Ohio State. It is hard to imagine a more valuable assistant coach in the nation, and the selection committee behind the award given to the best assistant in the country agrees. Moore has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award.

Moore hopes to be the second assistant under Jim Harbaugh to win the award. In 2021, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis won the award. He left that offseason for the same position at the University of Miami. The only other Michigan assistant to win the award was Jim Hermann in 1997. The Big Ten is well-represented in this year's semifinalists with Iowa's Phil Parker, Penn State's Manny Diaz, and the coach Moore will face Saturday, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

