Michigan safety Makari Paige announces return to Michigan
Michigan Football has seen a lot of its National Championship team declare for the NFL Draft. Many of the team's seniors with eligibility remaining have elected to enter the NFL Draft, citing "finished business." Safety Makari Paige has announced he will return to Michigan, joining his partner Rod Moore in the secondary for a third straight season.
Makari Paige had a tough introduction in Ann Arbor after being forced onto the field early as a freshman during a difficult 2020 season. Paige took time to recalibrate in 2022, and despite transfer rumors, he worked hard to carve out a role for himself. Paige took over as a starter and never looked back.
Paige has been a quiet but valuable piece of Michigan's elite defense in the last few seasons. He will be one of the more experienced players on a defense that looks to be one of the best in the nation once again in 2024.
CAREER AT MICHIGAN
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023; honorable mention, media, 2022)
• Three-year letterman (2020-21-22)
• Has appeared in 39 games at safety and on special teams with 18 starts in the secondary
---
