Michigan safety Rod Moore posts update following surgery
Early in spring practices for Michigan Football, safety Rod Moore suffered a torn ACL. The senior leader elected to return to Ann Arbor instead of pursuing the NFL Draft.
It was a devastating injury for one of Michigan's most important players. Moore has continued to attend meetings and be at practices, earning the name "Coach Moore" from players and coaches.
Moore took to social media today to update everyone following surgery for his injury.
No timetable has been given for Moore's recovery or his future plans in regards to returning to Michigan on the field.
Moore has been vital to Michigan's success since arriving in 2021. Last season, Moore secured the game-winning interception in Michigan's victory against Ohio State. Moore has appeared in 37 games for Michigan with 27 starts. He's a two-time All-B1G selection.
