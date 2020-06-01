Michigan is staying hot on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines earned three commitments on the recruiting trail last week and just scored another verbal pledge on Monday, landing three-star Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds. For Bounds, the decision came down to Michigan’s unique blend of elite academics and athletics.

Connecticut offensive tackle Tristan Bounds is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

“What’s appealing about Michigan is it’s a great school,” Bounds said. “I want to study business. The Ross School of Business is one of the best in the country. They have a great culture. They really develop their offensive linemen. The Big House sits 110,000 people. That’s crazy. That atmosphere would be pretty cool to play in. Bounds picked Michigan over offers from Cal, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others. Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner did a fantastic job of winning over Bounds during the dead period, and the two built a strong relationship. “He does less recruiting,” Bounds said. “He does more informing about his resume and what his players are doing. He had four guys drafted this year. That’s huge. He just gives me the information. There is no rock unturned as far as what I know about Michigan.”