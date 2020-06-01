Michigan Scores Commitment From 2021 OL Tristan Bounds
Michigan is staying hot on the recruiting trail.
The Wolverines earned three commitments on the recruiting trail last week and just scored another verbal pledge on Monday, landing three-star Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall offensive tackle Tristan Bounds.
For Bounds, the decision came down to Michigan’s unique blend of elite academics and athletics.
“What’s appealing about Michigan is it’s a great school,” Bounds said. “I want to study business. The Ross School of Business is one of the best in the country. They have a great culture. They really develop their offensive linemen. The Big House sits 110,000 people. That’s crazy. That atmosphere would be pretty cool to play in.
Bounds picked Michigan over offers from Cal, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.
Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner did a fantastic job of winning over Bounds during the dead period, and the two built a strong relationship.
“He does less recruiting,” Bounds said. “He does more informing about his resume and what his players are doing. He had four guys drafted this year. That’s huge. He just gives me the information. There is no rock unturned as far as what I know about Michigan.”
Bounds also had some really positive conversations with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh over the last month.
“He’s like a super cool dude,” Bounds said. “He’s really fun to talk to. He always has a joke lined up. I feel like a lot of people are serious in the recruiting process. Obviously, it’s a business. I appreciate seriousness. But I think it’s fun to talk to him. Yes, he’s serious about what he does and is very competitive, but he’s also a very funny guy.”
Bounds is the 17th member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
At 6-foot-8, 280 pounds, Bounds is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of Connecticut.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook