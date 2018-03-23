Michigan dominated Texas A&M from start to finish in Thursday's Sweet 16 affair out at the Staples Center, surging into the Elite Eight with a 99-72 win.

The performance set a school record and nearly set several others.

• Michigan’s 99 points is the sixth-most in U-M NCAA Tournament history and the most since scoring 102 against East Tennessee State on March 22, 1992 in the Second Round.

The other five times the Wolverines scored at least 99 points were:

- 1964 National Third Place Game vs. Kansas State (W, 100-90)

- 1988 Second Round vs. Florida (W, 108-85)

- 1989 Elite Eight vs. Virginia (W, 102-65)

- 1990 Second Round vs. Loyola Marymount (L, 149-115)

- 1992 Second Round East Tennessee State (W, 102-90)

• Michigan’s 61.9 percent shooting is its second-best in school history in the NCAA Tournament. The only better shooting performance by the Wolverines in the NCAA Tournament came on March 19, 1988 when U-M shot 64.7 percent against Florida in the Second Round.

• U-M made 14 three-point field goals against Texas A&M, tied for the second-most by a Wolverine team in NCAA Tournament history. Michigan also made 14 against Texas on March 22, 2014 in the Round of 32, the school record of 16 was set on March 17, 2017 against Oklahoma State in the First Round.

• Michigan’s 58.3 percent from three-point range is the second-best by a U-M team in the NCAA Tournament. Its only better three-point performance in the tournament came on March 12, 1987 when U-M shot 60 percent against Navy in the First Round.

• Eight different Wolverines made a three-point field goal against Texas A&M (senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, freshman walk-on guard C.J. Baird, redshirt sophomore forward Charles Matthews, freshman guard Jordan Poole, fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson, sophomore guard Zavier Simpson, junior forward Moritz "Moe" Wagner and sophomore guard Ibi Watson) setting a school record for most different players to make a triple in a NCAA Tournament game. The previous record was seven against Oklahoma on March 21, 2009 in the Second Round (Stu Douglass, Zack Gibson, Manny Harris, C.J. Lee, Zack Novak, Deshawn Sims and Anthony Wright).