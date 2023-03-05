Michigan's Big Ten Tournament seeding fate was up in the air heading into the season finale against Indiana on Sunday but has now learned its fate and the path it must take in order to secure an automatic NCAA Tournament bid by winning the tournament.

After the smoke cleared with games wrapped up, the Wolverines have secured the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 Rutgers on March 10 at 11 a.m. CT.

It's the program's 10th straight first-round bye according to U-M.

After needing to win its final few games to secure a more secure spot on the tournament bubble, the Wolverines would on to drop its final two games, including Sunday's 75-73 loss to Indiana in overtime.

With the losses against Illinois and the Hoosiers, the Wolverines' tourney hopes are on the brink with one of the very few remaining options left which is to win the tournament.

The Wolverines finish the season 17-14 and a 9-9 record in the Big Ten conference.

Thursday's game is set to tip off on Big Ten Network. The winner of the game will go on to face No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday.