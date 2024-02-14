Michigan has found its man for its defensive back coach opening and it comes with a level of familiarity with Sherrone Moore and a handful of players inside the building.

Maize & Blue Review can confirm that the Wolverines are set to hire Houston Texans safety coach Stephen Adegoke as its next defensive back coach.

247Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

Adegoke is familiar with the U-M program as he was a Graduate Assistant with the Wolverines under Jim Harbaugh during the 2021 season. Before his one-year stint in Ann Arbor, he was a Graduate Assistant with the Florida Gators during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

After his time in Ann Arbor, he spent a season in San Francisco as a defensive quality control coach with the 49ers in 2022 before heading to Houston.

Moore is tasking Adegoke with coaching the entire defensive back unit, which includes the corners and safety.

According to those inside the facility, Adegoke's name came highly recommended and will be a popular choice.