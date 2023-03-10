The number one punter in the 2024 class according to Kohl's Kicking, Drew Miller , is set to be in Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit this weekend.

Michigan is adding to its busy recruiting weekend by showing the special teams some love in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Iowa native has been in consistent contact with the U-M staff, a relationship that has developed for a considerable amount of time.

"It’s good," Miller told Maize & Blue Review about his relationship with U-M. "I’ve been talking to the coaching staff for almost a year. Especially Coach (J.B.) Brown."

As for what he's hoping to accomplish on his visit, Miller says he would like to see how the team operates and, most importantly, the Wolverines' plans for him as a recruit moving forward.

"I’m hoping to meet new coaches," Miller said. "Learn about the practices and what is involved for specialists, the team overall, and the next steps in the recruiting process."

U-M's special teams under Jay Harbaugh have been considered elite for a few years now and the program lost mainstays Brad Robbins and Jake Moody.

Miller is looking forward to seeing Harbaugh's vision of how he could potentially get Miller to the next level.

"It’s impressive to watch," Miller said of the Wolverines' special teams. "It’s definitely caught my attention on how I could potentially fit into it and how he can develop me into an NFL-caliber punter."