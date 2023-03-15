George Washington III, a 6-foot-2 shooting guard and Michigan signee, was named the Ohio Boys' Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday afternoon. The Dayton, Ohio native has had a fantastic season for the Chaminade-Julienne Eagles, and his efforts were recognized on Wednesday.

Washington III's 24.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals have his Eagles in position to make noise as the postseason continues on. Chaminade-Julienne has clinched a berth in the Division II Region 8 tournament final.

The shooting guard connects on 47.3% of his 3-pointers (61-of-129) and he's earned high praise from opposing coaches.

“George’s stats are incredible, especially for the schedule his team played," Donnie Tate, the head coach at Bellbrook High, said. "Every game, he’s being face-guarded, guarded by the other team’s best defender and double-teamed. To shoot [47.3 percent] from the 3-point line and score [24.1] points per game against those defenses on their schedule is incredible. He’s also stepped up in big moments of their biggest games.”

Washington III is also reportedly up to 178 pounds, which is 10 pounds more than what he is listed as on his recruiting profile.

The last Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year that Michigan signed was Zavier Simpson back in 2015-16. Simpson had a great four-year career for John Beilein and the Wolverines. He was the starting point guard on the 2018 Michigan team that advanced to the national championship game against Villanova.