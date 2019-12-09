The Maize and Blue bounced back nicely from their loss to the Cardinals by picking up a 103-91 victory over a red-hot Iowa club who had recently grabbed double-digit wins over then-No. 12 Texas Tech in Las Vegas and over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team only slid one spot to No. 5 nationally in this week's AP top-25, following their first loss of the season on Tuesday night at No. 1 Louisville.

The Big Ten now holds three of the top-five spots in the AP Poll, with Ohio State sliding in at No. 3 and Maryland at No. 4.

Michigan State at No. 16 is the only other conference member inside the top-25, though Purdue and Indiana are each sitting right on the edge at No. 28 and No. 29, respectively.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs squad that U-M crushed on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis has risen to No. 6 in the country after grabbing an impressive victory at then-No. 22 Washington last night, while North Carolina (who Michigan beat on Nov. 28 in the Bahamas) checked in at No. 17 this week, despite possessing three losses already on the year.

The 7-2 Oregon Ducks, meanwhile, have ascended all the way to No. 10, and will visit Ann Arbor for a showdown with the Maize and Blue on Saturday, Dec. 14, at noon.