Michigan Slots Second In Early Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings
Unlike many programs around college basketball, the Michigan Wolverines have their roster set, barring any unforeseen attrition or arrivals. While there are always question marks about a team heading into a season, especially when making predictions six months before games are played, the Maize and Blue are on solid footing coming off a successful year two under head coach Juwan Howard.
In fact, Michigan was the most successful Big Ten team in 2020-21, having won the outright regular-season conference crown and advancing the furthest in the NCAA Tournament out of any team in the league (Elite Eight).
Turner Sports, NCAA.com and Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz released his updated Big Ten power rankings, and he slotted the Wolverines in at No. 2 as it stands right now, though he did point out that changes will be made as NBA decisions and transfer destinations continue to be revealed. Maryland topped the list, while Purdue (3) and Ohio State (4) checked in just behind Michigan.
Michigan does lose a significant amount of production, with senior forward Isaiah Livers, senior guard Chaundee Brown, fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith and fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis all having moved on and electing to not use the NCAA's extra year of eligibility. Additionally, sophomore wing Franz Wagner has declared for the NBA Draft as an early entrant and will not return to the program.
However, it can't be overlooked that Howard and Co. are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class this summer, a haul that includes five-star wing Caleb Houstan, five-star power forward Moussa Diabate, four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin, four-star point guard Frankie Collins, four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star power forward Will Tschetter.
The staff also nabbed Coastal Carolina graduate transfer guard DeVante' Jones, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, who will likely start at point guard and in the backcourt next to fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks.
Key pieces such as freshman center Hunter Dickinson and junior forward Brandon Johns — the likely starter at power forward — still remain, and emerging role players like freshman forward Terrance Williams II and freshman guard Zeb Jackson should make strides this offseason as well.
"Yes, I’ve dropped Michigan down from one, in large part because of the decision of Franz Wagner," Katz said. "He decided to not just declare for the NBA Draft, but stay in the draft. We know Isaiah Livers isn’t coming back.
"Eli Brooks is, but Michigan is going to lack experience. Hunter Dickinson is going to be the anchor inside — that’s the plan — but experience will be lacking for the Wolverines, and that’s why I have them down in the two spot."
Like Michigan, Maryland has looked to the transfer portal for help, and that's the reason why he placed the Terrapins at the top of his rankings for the time being.
Big Ten Power Rankings
Here are the Big Ten power rankings according to Katz, and anything he said about each team (his comments about Michigan are above).
1. Maryland — "Yes, right now, in May, I’ve got Maryland at No. 1. Qudus Wahab coming in from Georgetown, Fatts Russell from Rhode Island — great transfers. Point guard, big man, rim protector. The question is, will they get [senior guard] Aaron Wiggins, [senior guard] Darryl Morsell and [senior guard] Eric Ayala back? If they do, Maryland could be the pick to win the Big Ten, and there’s a good chance they will."
2. Michigan
3. Purdue — "[Freshman wing] Jaden Ivey, [sophomore center] Zach Edey. The big question, of course, is [senior forward] Trevion Williams. If he returns, Purdue could win the Big Ten."
4. Ohio State — "[This is] a bit of, I wouldn't say a reach, but sort of a hedge on Ohio State, because we don't know about [sophomore forward] E.J. Liddell and [junior guard] Duane Washington [both are in the NBA Draft]. If they're all back, the Buckeyes could win the Big Ten. We already know they have good rotational players in [sixth-year senior forward] Joey Brunk [from Indiana], [senior guard] Jamari Wheeler [from Penn State], and [fifth-year senior forward] Kyle Young is returning. So Ohio State could certainly be even better if they get back Washington and Liddell — they could win the Big Ten."
5. Indiana — [Sophomore forward] Trayce Jackson-Davis, he could be the Big Ten Player of the Year. They've added [junior forward] Miller Kopp from Northwestern. This is an Indiana team that is recruiting well. I think they can finish higher than fifth, but I feel comfortable putting the Indiana Hoosiers in that five spot."
6. Michigan State — "[Five-star shooting guard signee] Max Christie coming in, big infusion of talent. The question still remains, though, will they be settled at the point? How strong will they be inside? I think they'll be fine on the wings. We heard from [junior forward] Gabe Brown — he expects this team to certainly move up in the Big Ten. [But] I still feel like they're in that sixth spot."
7. Illinois — "The Illini could certainly skyrocket if [sophomore center] Kofi Cockburn decides to return to the Illini and withdraw from the NBA Draft. We already know [senior guard] Trent Frazier, [senior guard] Da'Monte Williams and, of course, [freshman guard] Andre Curbelo are coming back, so the backcourt is set."
8. Wisconsin — "Big news with [senior guard] Brad Davison coming back, but lack of experience — that's why they're in the middle of the pack."
9. Iowa — "If [junior wing] Joe Wieskamp comes back, they move up. If he doesn't, they're in that lower tier in the Big Ten. We already know they're losing [fifth-year senior guard] CJ Fredrick and, of course, Luka Garza. They're got [sixth-year senior guard] Jordan Bohannan back — a big positive — but they need Wieskamp to return."
10. Rutgers — "Rutgers is going to be the toughest one to figure out, especially after losing [center] Myles Johnson, as he transferred to UCLA."
11. Northwestern
12. Penn State
13. Nebraska
14. Minnesota
