Michigan snaps conference championship drought, headed to CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The long wait is over and the narratives have been erased. For so long, the Michigan football program was on the precipice of conquering the conference, to finally punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Now, the Big Ten Championship drought is officially dead as the Wolverines have been crowned conference champions after cruising to a 42-3 victory over Iowa on Saturday.

The Wolverines are Big Ten champions for the first time since the 2004 season, where, coincidentally, U-M was crowned co-champions with Iowa.

This win also seals the Wolverines' fate in the College Football Playoff as well, with it coming down to where U-M slots in the top four and who it will face later this month.

The Wolverines got out to an early 14-0 lead over the Hawkeyes thanks to some explosive plays. A 67-yard touchdown run by Blake Corum and a 75-yard halfback pass from Donovan Edwards to Roman Wilson gave the Wolverines the early juice it needed to not allow the Hawkeyes back into it.

After a sluggish second quarter, the Wolverines turned the back on with a furious flurry of points, certainly looking to earn some style points with the playoff committee.

U-M running back Hassan Haskins punched in two short-yardage touchdowns and tight ends Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All provided two crucial one-handed catches, with All's catch resulting in a touchdown.

All that's left is to find out whether the Wolverines' next destination is Dallas or Miami in College Football Playoff.

