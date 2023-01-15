Michigan's brief slide in Big Ten play has been snapped, as the Wolverines' guard play proved to be key in snapping its two-game losing streak to hold off Northwestern 85-78 on Sunday.

After a stagnant offense against Michigan State, the Wolverines' offense has gotten on the right track in recent games and it appeared to find its stride as it quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead over the Wildcats.

However, the Wolverines had issues with turnovers throughout the game which allowed NW to surge right back into the game.

The Wildcats took the lead back in the late stages of the half and led as many as six points, with the Wolverines fighting back to face a two-point deficit at halftime.

U-M eventually grabbed the lead back and went on a 6-0 run in the middle of the second half to have some breathing room but the Wildcats fought back to regain the lead.

After being unable to close against Iowa, the Wolverines learned their lesson as answered the Wildcats' counterpunch to regain the lead and hold onto it for good.

U-M's guards Kobe Bufkin and Dug McDaniel were key for the Wolverines on Sunday, finishing with 20 (on 9-11 shooting) and 17 points respectively.

U-M returns to action on Thursday, Jan. 19 as it takes on Maryland. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.