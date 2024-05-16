After a trial run at both Yost and Crisler Arena, Michigan Stadium is the next athletic facility to allow alcohol sales.

The University of Michigan announced on Thursday that the Board of Regents has approved implementation of a Class C liquor license at the iconic venue which is set to take place for the Aug. 31 season-opener against Fresno State.

Both Crisler and Yost were used as trial runs before deciding on the larger Michigan Stadium venue, the university reported in a press release that there were no reported behavioral issues or medical responses during games this season.

According to the release, all revenue from alcohol sales will be used toward athletic department operational expenses as well as a portion of the proceeds going towards funding campus research projects.