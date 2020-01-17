News More News
Michigan Staffers Matty Dudek, Tank Johnson Hit Recruiting Trail

Michigan Director of Recruiting Matty Dudek and Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Tank Johnson were both on the road recruiting today.

With the recent departures of assistants Anthony Campanile and Chris Partridge, the unique opportunity to get Dudek and Johnson on the road to kick off the contact period presented itself.

Matty Dudek is Michigan's Director of Recruiting
Matty Dudek is Michigan's Director of Recruiting (Brandon Brown)

Dudek and Johnson both made stops in the New England area, which has become an important recruiting destination for the Wolverines.

Michigan signed a trio of New England prospects this cycle, including Rivals100 linebacker Kalel Mullings.


