Michigan State hockey legacy commits to Michigan
All is fair in love and recruiting when it comes to the Michigan and Michigan State rivalry, as the Wolverines steal away a legacy prospect from the Spartans.
Forward Will Horcoff announced on Thursday that he has committed to the Wolverines via his social media accounts.
Horcoff is the son of former NHLer Shawn Horcoff, who spent 16 years in the NHL and is currently the assistant general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.
The 2007-born, 6-foot-4, 198-pounder spent last season with the U.S. National Development 17-under team and played in 54 games scoring 11 goals and 8 assists.
He has also spent time with the Little Caesars' youth hockey programs as well.
