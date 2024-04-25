All is fair in love and recruiting when it comes to the Michigan and Michigan State rivalry, as the Wolverines steal away a legacy prospect from the Spartans. Forward Will Horcoff announced on Thursday that he has committed to the Wolverines via his social media accounts.



