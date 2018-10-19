Heading into East Lansing, Michigan comes in as a top-ten team and one of the hottest teams in the nation.

The Wolverines are set to face Michigan State, a team with a top-25 defense, but a below average offense.

According to S&P+, Michigan State has the 75th ranked offense in the country.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke is a good thrower, but not incredibly accurate.

Through six games, Lewerke is completing 60 percent of his passes along with already throwing for seven interceptions. He’s racked up 1,587 yards and is tied for eighth in the nation with 77 passes longer than 10 yards. His yards per completion of 11.8 are a solid mark.

Undoubtedly, senior wide receiver Felton Davis III is Michigan State’s best pass catcher. Davis has 31 catches and 474 yards along with four touchdowns. His yards per catch of 15.3 is the second-highest on the team.

The Spartans are struggling to run the ball so far this season, only averaging 3.4 yards per carry. Michigan State doesn’t have a single rusher with 200 yards this season and Lewerke is the Spartans leading rusher.

Michigan State’s offense tends to bog down on third downs. The Spartans are only converting 35.23 percent of their third down attempts, which is 105th in the nation. Where MSU excels is in avoiding third downs. 75 percent of Michigan State’s first downs coming on first or second down, which is 19th in the country.

While the Spartans offense hasn’t been strong this season, it has been good in the red zone. Michigan State is scoring on 88 percent on its trip inside the red zone.

The strength of Michigan State is its defense, which is ranked No. 21 by S&P+.

Only giving up 62.3 yards per game on the ground, Michigan State has one of the best run defenses in the country. The Spartans are only giving up two rushes longer than ten yards per game. Michigan State has only given up two runs of longer than 20 yards all season long.

Michigan’s offensive line will have its work cut out for it against this defensive front. Though Michigan’s line has improved this season, Michigan State will test that as the Spartans defensive line has the 17th highest havoc rate in the country.

Redshirt junior defensive end Kenny Willekes is the Spartans best pass rusher. He has a team-high five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

With teams unable to run the ball, opponents are struggling to convert third downs due to being unable to pick up yards on the ground. Opponents have an average of 8.0 yards to go on third down against Michigan State.

Because of this, Michigan State’s defense is only giving up 33 percent of its third down attempts.

One area where Michigan State’s defense is the best is inside the red zone. The Spartans have only given up seven red zone touchdowns all season and opponents are scoring touchdown less than 50 percent of the time.