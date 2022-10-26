There's no denying that Michigan State has had incredible success with the 50/50 ball over the past two seasons. Even last season, the Spartans were able to find success against Michigan in crucial situations thanks to Peyton Thorne throwing up a ball and trusting his receivers to come down with it.

This season is no different, with Thorne returning and the Spartans having a talented group of receivers that somehow always find a way to come down with a ball thrown up for grabs.

It starts with the heart of the receiver group in Jayden Reed and extends to players like Keon Coleman, too.

Each player presents a different challenge.

"I think they have really good receivers, they have a quarterback who trusts his receivers, especially on those deep, deep down the sideline throws," Minter said. "Whether it’s a deep ball or back shoulder throw, they excel in those areas. Those guys are really, really good players that have elite ball skills and size and speed. Kind of two different body types, but both are very capable of making big plays. So definitely something high on our radar."

Knowing that is part of the MSU offense, U-M defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is aware of the challenges it presents and knows his counter, a group of defensive backs playing its best football, will have to be up for the task.

"It’s something that our guys are prepared for," Minter said. "But also, it’s mixing and matching coverages, and not always giving them the one on ones that they’re looking for. But also know, at times, like those guys are going to be one-on-one, and they’re going to have to hold up their end of the bargain.

"I think our guys are primed and excited about the challenge. For us, we just got to do a good job mixing up the looks and giving them help at times and knowing that they’re gonna be on their own at times."