Whether Jim Harbaugh and Michigan can finally hurdle the Ohio State obstacle and beat the Buckeyes has dominated the conversation this offseason. On Sunday, The Wolverine’s Chris Balas listed Ohio State as the toughest game on U-M’s schedule and the must-win game in 2019. In The Wolverine’s Michigan Football Preview magazine, the entire staff unanimously selected Ohio State as Michigan’s most anticipated game of the season, and most others would agree.

Michigan’s chief rival has been getting so much attention that its in-state rival is getting overlooked. That’s because Michigan State may present more of a challenge than many expect.