Michigan stays put at No. 2 in latest AP Poll
Week 1 of college football is in the books, and what a week it was. Two top-10 teams lost (LSU and Clemson), and quarterbacks from all across the country made big statements with their performances.
Michigan didn't see any movement in the latest AP Poll, though. The Wolverines remain the nation's second-best team after week 1.
It could be a year of little to no movement from Jim Harbaugh's squad, which opened the year ranked second in the country. The Wolverines have a fairly easy schedule ahead, and they will likely be favored in every game they play.
Meanwhile, the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs rightfully sit atop the AP Poll, and they boast arguably an even easier schedule than Michigan's.
Unless either of the two teams lose — or if either team looks uninspiring in a close victory — there may not be much movement near the top of the AP Poll for a large majority of the season.
Below is the full week 2 poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Alabama
4. Florida State
5. Ohio State
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tennessee
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Utah
13. Oregon
14. LSU
15. Kansas State
16. Oregon State
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma
19. Wisconsin
20. Ole Miss
21. Duke
22. Colorado
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Clemson
