Week 1 of college football is in the books, and what a week it was. Two top-10 teams lost (LSU and Clemson), and quarterbacks from all across the country made big statements with their performances.

Michigan didn't see any movement in the latest AP Poll, though. The Wolverines remain the nation's second-best team after week 1.

It could be a year of little to no movement from Jim Harbaugh's squad, which opened the year ranked second in the country. The Wolverines have a fairly easy schedule ahead, and they will likely be favored in every game they play.

Meanwhile, the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs rightfully sit atop the AP Poll, and they boast arguably an even easier schedule than Michigan's.

Unless either of the two teams lose — or if either team looks uninspiring in a close victory — there may not be much movement near the top of the AP Poll for a large majority of the season.

Below is the full week 2 poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Florida State

5. Ohio State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Notre Dame

11. Texas

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Duke

22. Colorado

23. Texas A&M

24. Tulane

25. Clemson