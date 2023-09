There was plenty of movement in this week's AP Poll after a number of losses but what stayed constant this week is the top two spots on the poll, as Georgia and Michigan remain at number one and two respectively after its victories this week.

Texas has made a big jump this week, vaulting seven spots up the poll after knocking off then-number three Alabama on Saturday. Despite the victory over Youngstown State, Ohio State has dropped one spot to number six and USC leapfrogged the Buckeyes after a big win over Stanford.

Below is the full week 3 poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Florida State

4. Texas

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. Oregon State

17. Ole Miss

18. Colorado

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Duke

22. Miami

23. Washington State

24. UCLA

25. Iowa