It's business as usual for Michigan who took care of business on Saturday against Rutgers, cruising to a 31-7 victory to open up Big Ten play. That also means the Wolverines continue to stay put in the rankings, too.

In the most recent AP Poll, the Wolverines stayed put at No. 2 in the national rankings.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. USC

9. Oregon

10. Utah

11. Notre Dame

12. Alabama

13. LSU

14. Oklahoma

15. North Carolina

16. Washington State

17. Duke

18. Miami

19. Oregon State

20. Ole Miss

21. Tennessee

22. Florida

23. Missouri

24. Kansas

25. Fresno State

Michigan will be on the road for the first time this season as it takes on Nebraska.