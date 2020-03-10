News More News
Michigan Still In Play For Rivals250 DE Elijah Jeudy

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW

Four-star defensive end Elijah Jeudy is making the rounds.

The Rivals250 prospect from Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast is fresh off trips to Georgia and Tennessee and has official visits scheduled to LSU and Texas A&M. Penn State will likely receive his final OV.

Philadelphia defensive end Elijah Jeudy holds a Michigan offer
Jeudy also has a decision timeframe in mind.

“I plan on making my decision some time this summer or before the season,” Jeudy said. “I plan on taking my official visits after April. I’m going to see LSU soon. I want to see Oregon.”

Another school that is in the running to receive an offseason visit from Jeudy is Michigan.

