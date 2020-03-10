Michigan Still In Play For Rivals250 DE Elijah Jeudy
Four-star defensive end Elijah Jeudy is making the rounds.
The Rivals250 prospect from Philadelphia (Pa.) Northeast is fresh off trips to Georgia and Tennessee and has official visits scheduled to LSU and Texas A&M. Penn State will likely receive his final OV.
Jeudy also has a decision timeframe in mind.
“I plan on making my decision some time this summer or before the season,” Jeudy said. “I plan on taking my official visits after April. I’m going to see LSU soon. I want to see Oregon.”
Another school that is in the running to receive an offseason visit from Jeudy is Michigan.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news