Michigan's quest to find a backup quarterback continues into another week, as the likeliest combatants, Davis Warren and Jack Tuttle, have yet to lock down the position.

This means that quarterbacks Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji will be given a chance to compete for the starting position during a game, which the staff hopes to be this week against Bowling Green.

Things appear to be prolonged another week due to a mistake made by the staff in the second half of the UNLV victory on Saturday.

Jim Harbaugh explained the backup quarterback situation and what happens next during his weekly press conference on Monday.

"The one we're still evaluating is the backup quarterback and we made a mistake, Coach Hart put in Davis Warren ahead of Denegal," Harbaugh said. "This week you'll see it'll be J.J. and if we go to a backup quarterback it'll be Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji. Want to get all those guys looked at in game action. Hopefully this next game. If not, it'll have to carry into the next one.

"Two things about that, that situation. We planned it, we practiced it and then we gotta go execute it. Two great things is the way Jayden Denegal handled it. His poise in that situation, I could see it on TV. J.J. was talking to him. Right after the game, Mike Hart took responsibility. Great learning lesson. Coaches, we have to hold ourselves accountable to the same thing. We plan, we prepare, we practice and we go execute. Good learning experience for all, stick to the plan. For all of us, that's a good one. Where it stands right now, still to be determined who that backup quarterback is."

It appeared that part of the backup quarterback conversation would be taken out on Saturday by the way of Jack Tuttle, in Tuttle's lone appearance for the Wolverines, he made an impressive play with a quarterback keeper against the Rebels until an unfortunate fall where he hit the Michigan Stadium wall shortened his appearance to only one play.

The good news for the program is that Tuttle appears to be fine and is ready to be inserted back into the lineup and a bullet appeared to be dodged.

"Tells me he's going to be back this week practicing," Harbaugh said. "I think we're gonna dodge a bullet there. Probably don't anticipate him playing, we really need to see Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji in this week. Jack's acquitted himself well, he practiced well. Had a nice play in the game, it was unfortunate that he got hurt. He's a tough guy, he'll be back, but we really need to find out what we have in Jayden and Alex."