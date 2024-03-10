The Michigan basketball team enjoyed a full week between games prior to its Sunday afternoon contest against Nebraska, but it did not enjoy the game against the Cornhuskers. Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga torched Michigan for 23 first-half points, and although he cooled off in the second half, the Cornhuskers cruised to an easy 85-70 victory. Michigan ends the regular season with an 8-23 overall record and a 3-17 mark in conference play. Here are three takeaways from the regular-season-ending loss.

Michigan sets program record for most losses

Advertisement

Last week against Ohio State, Michigan tied the program record for the most losses in a single season. It was clear the Wolverines were going to break the record, and they did so with Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cornhuskers. No team in the 108-year history of Michigan basketball has lost more games than the 2023-24 Wolverines. Unless Michigan wins the Big Ten Tournament and the national championship, another loss awaits, and it will set a new program record at 24 losses in a single season. Additionally, if Michigan fails to win another game this season, it will finish with the fewest number of wins since the 1981-82 team, which won just seven games.

Dreadful regular season finally ends

The regular season felt like an eternity, but it's finally over. Taking a look back at early November, Michigan actually started the 2023-24 season 3-0. A stellar performance at Madison Square Garden against St. John's earned the team some attention, but it ended up being the highlight of the season. Since starting 3-0, Michigan finished the regular season 5-23. There was little to no excitement from this year's Michigan team, and the attendance certainly showed it. Michigan reported an attendance of 11,006 for Sunday's game against Nebraska, but that number was clearly an overestimation. Nearly four months after starting the season 3-0, Michigan has finally concluded its regular season, and the official ending of the season certainly isn't far away.

Look ahead to Big Ten Tournament