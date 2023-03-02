Michigan men's basketball fell to Illinois on the road on Thursday night, 91-87. It was an opportunity for a desperate team to drastically improve its NCAA Tournament résumé, but the Wolverines couldn't come through in the close loss.

Had Michigan won, it, perhaps, could have slid into the projected NCAA Tournament field. It would have been the team's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season. Instead, the Wolverines will look ahead to the regular-season finale in Bloomington against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Here are three takeaways from the close loss.

Jett Howard returns but struggles on defense

In the two games that Jett Howard missed due to injury, Michigan's defense looked as good as it has all season. The Wolverines held Rutgers to 45 points, and put together a solid effort in an overtime win against Wisconsin on Sunday.

The script was flipped on Thursday night in Champaign, though, as Jett Howard returned to the lineup. The freshman struggled mightily on the defensive end of the floor in the first half, and not much improved in the second half, either.

In the first possession out of halftime, Howard made a block on Terrence Shannon Jr., and it seemed that the freshman's effort would take a step up in the second half. However, Howard continued to struggle throughout the remainder of the game.

Michigan appears to be a better overall basketball team with Howard on the bench, but his gifted offensive ability is also something the Wolverines need at times. It's quite the conundrum for Juwan Howard and the staff.

Kobe Bufkin's second-half takeover not enough

Just when Illinois began to pull away in the middle of the second half, Kobe Bufkin found another gear. The sophomore scored eight straight points during one stretch in the second half, and he single-handedly brought Michigan back into the game.

The Fighting Illini went on another run following Bufkin's dominant stretch, and just when Illinois was about to pull away again, Bufkin drew a foul on a tough fadeaway jumper to bring Michigan back to within five.

Although Michigan didn't come away with the victory, Bufkin's incredible progression over the course of the season has been incredible. The 6-foot-4 guard finished with 23 points on the night.

Looking ahead

Michigan squandered a huge opportunity on Thursday night, as it had a seven-point lead with 1:45 to play in overtime. The Wolverines had a major résumé-boosting victory in hand, but the Illini stormed back to send the game to double overtime, where they eventually won the thriller.

Still desperate for, likely, two more victories for a potential NCAA Tournament berth, the Wolverines are headed toward total desperation. Just two guaranteed games remain — on the road against Indiana, and the first game of the Big Ten Tournament — and it's now or never for Juwan Howard's squad.

Michigan could have been all alone in second place in the Big Ten with a win on Thursday, but instead, it will drop to a six-way tie for second place in the conference.