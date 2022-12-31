Michigan struggles to figure out full-court press, falls to Ohio State
Michigan got out to one of its patented hot starts on Saturday in Columbus, when the Wolverines and Buckeyes met in a battle of two of the Big Ten's best teams. The Wolverines jumped out to a dominant 8-0 lead to open the game, but Ohio State was able to methodically overcome the early deficit to knock off the Wolverines.
Michigan's defense was on fire to start the game, holding the high-powered Ohio State to no points through nearly four-and-a-half minutes. Ohio State was able to fight back, though, and the Buckeyes cut the lead to just one point at the end of the first quarter.
There seemed to be a lid on both teams' baskets in the early going. After Michigan's 8-0 run to open the game, the Wolverines struggled to figure out Ohio State's full-court press.
The Buckeyes' full-court pressure forced multiple Michigan turnovers, but Ohio State struggled to convert on Michigan's miscues.
The closing minutes of the first half were back and forth, but Ohio State took the lead at the buzzer with a 3-point shot.
Although the first half was a great back and forth battle, the third quarter belonged to the Buckeyes. Ohio State opened the second half on a 10-4 run, and they had all of the momentum early in the second half.
The Wolverines continued to turn the ball over, and a Greta Kampschroeder travel marked the 20th turnover for Michigan with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter.
Ohio State's momentum could not be stopped, and guard Taylor Mikesell caught fire from the field. The Buckeyes went on a 13-1 run near the end of the third quarter, and they stretched their lead to as many as 16.
Despite all of the momentum being in Ohio State's favor, Michigan continued to fight. The Wolverines went on a 15-4 run, and they were able to cut the Buckeye lead to just two points with a few minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
However, Ohio State's resiliency proved to be too much, as the Buckeyes got the best of the Wolverines. Leigha Brown fouled out with a few minutes to play, and Michigan's hopes of beating its rival were all but gone.
Michigan drops to 12-2 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play. The Wolverines will host Penn State on Tuesday. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. and will air on B1G+.
