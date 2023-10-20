Michigan suspends Connor Stalions with pay pending NCAA investigation
Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions, the center of an NCAA investigation into the football program being accused of in-person scouting violations, has been suspended by the university.
U-M athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement confirming the news on Friday.
"Michigan Athletics suspended Connor Stalions today, with pay, pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation," Manuel said in a statement.
The Wolverines are set to face Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
