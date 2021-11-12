Michigan sweeps Penn State with 6-2 road win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Another solid showing on the road for the Michigan hockey team.

A combined 12 goals through the two-game series to complete the sweep over Big Ten rival Penn State at the Pegula Ice Arena. Luke Hughes scored twice while four others tallied goals in the 6-2 win Friday for the team's 10th win this season through 12 games.

Kent Johnson led the way with a game-high four assists while fellow defenseman Owen Power had a goal and two assists for three points. Goaltender Erik Portillo picked up 35 saves en route to 88 total through the two games played at State College.

The Wolverines totaled 33 shots on goal and went 1-for-3 on the power play while killing four of Penn State's five man-up opportunities. Michigan, the No. 2 ranked program in the country, has won four straight games, as well as six of its last seven.

What Happened

A misplay of the puck by Nittany Lions goaltender Liam Souliere where an attempt to cover it with his glove trickled off his right pad right in front of the goal. The puck landed right to a skating Brendan Brisson, whose backhand to the top shelf at 7:05 in the first period would put the Wolverines ahead early.

Michigan had just six shots on goal through 20 minutes compared to 14 from Penn State. Brisson, the 29th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, entered the game with seven goals and five assists for 12 points.

Johnson and Power were credited with the assist. The pair of blueliners would combine for five assists in Thursday's win.

36 seconds in to the second frame and Portillo's first shot seen was redirected out front to Connor McMenamin for the backdoor score to make it even at one apiece. Portillo notched a 33-save performance on Thursday to lower his goals against average (2.09) and save percentage (.925).

Michigan responded just two minutes later when Dylan Duke, on a 2-on-2 chance in the Penn State zone, found a leading Hughes out in front, who hammered it past the glove side of Souliere. Hughes, the 4th pick of the 2021 NHL Draft by New Jersey, has upped his goal total to six on the season.

Matty Beniers scored his ninth overall goal on the power play with 10:01 remaining in the second when his shot beat a crease-to-crease sliding Souliere. Beniers received the pass from Power in the slot for the redirect. The Wolverines closed out the second with a snipe from the slot by Thomas Bordeleau to the top-left side for the 4-1 lead.

Power's third point of the game came off a loose puck found right out front for the Buffalo Sabres draft pick to hit the netting despite a sprawled Souliere and Penn State defenseman at 1:49 in the third period.

The Nittany Lions brought the score to within three at 12:08 as Ben Copeland had an open net opportunity with a backdoor rebound shot. But less than 40 seconds later, Hughes would earn his second on a shot in the slot that trickled past Souliere.

Red Wings Draft Pick Announces UM Commitment

Kienan Draper has made his college decision.

The son of famed Detroit Red Wings forward Kris Draper will finish out this season with the British Columbia Hockey League's (BCHL) Chilliwack Chiefs before joining the Wolverines next year.

Draper was himself selected by the Red Wings in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Through 11 games with the Chiefs, Draper has accounted for one goal and six assists for seven points.

“It will definitely be nice to be close to home, and my sister is a senior there,” Draper told chilliwackchiefs.net on Thursday. “It’s pretty awesome for me and I’m very excited.”

It was reported to be down to Michigan or Michigan State for Draper, who's Chilliwack coach Brian Maloney, is a Spartan graduate.

“I think there will be some extra chirping now between me and coach," Draper said. "But he did tell me it’s a great spot.”