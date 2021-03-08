The lone win sandwiched in between those two games was a 69-50 beatdown of the Spartans Thursday night, with the Wolverines clinching the outright Big Ten regular-season championship in the process.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program dropped two spots in today's Associated Press top 25, falling from No. 2 to No. 4 in the nation. The descent was due to a 1-2 week that saw the club get blown out at home by Illinois Tuesday night and then lose yesterday at Michigan State.

Baylor and Illinois were the two clubs who jumped Michigan in today's top 25, with the Bears once again rising to No. 2 (that's where they had been prior to U-M's ascent to No. 2 last week) and the Fighting Illini to No. 3.

Gonzaga remained at No. 1, possessing a 24-0 record. The Big Ten continued its dominant presence near the top of the rankings, with three of its teams residing in the top five and four in the top nine — No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Iowa and No. 9 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes only dropped two spots from No. 7 to No. 9 after losing at home to Illinois Saturday, a game that marked Ohio State's fourth straight loss. In fact, OSU has not a won a game since a Feb. 18 triumph at Penn State.

The only ranked conference member other than the aforementioned four is Purdue at No. 20. Wisconsin finally fell out of the top 25 after having checked in at No. 25 last week, thanks to an 0-2 week that saw the Badgers drop games at Purdue and at Iowa.

Sunday's setback in Iowa City plummeted Wisconsin's league record to just 10-10, with the program having lost five of its last six games.