The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team continued their winning ways tonight, picking up a 71-64 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Crisler Center. Did you miss any of the action for some reason? There is no need to fret, because we have you covered with a complete recap below...

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Sunday at Ohio State. (AP Images)

First Half

Sophomore guard Franz Wagner got Michigan on the board first tonight, draining two free throws at the 19:07 mark to put his club up 2-0. U-M's offense went cold after that though, with Rutgers holding a 7-4 lead at the under-16 timeout. The Wolverines were just one-of-four from the field at that point. The Scarlet Knights extended their margin to 11-6, before senior guard Chaundee Brown connected on a three-pointer at 13:18 to make it 11-9. The battle rattled around on the rim several times before falling through. Rutgers' lead sat at 11-9 at the under-12 media timeout. Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis finally gave Michigan the lead with a slam dunk at 10:02, putting his club up 15-13. Wagner had a nifty wrap-around assist on the play. Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith splashed home a triple with 8:35 remaining to stretch U-M's edge to 19-15, and junior forward Brandon Johns joined in on the three-point parade with a triple of his own on Michigan's ensuing possession. Johns' bucket made the score 22-15. Rutgers trimmed the Wolverines' lead to 24-20 at the under-eight timeout, though Michigan was a red-hot three-of-six from deep at that point. Wagner extended U-M's advantage back to seven (31-24) when he connected on a corner three-pointer at 3:56, with senior guard Eli Brooks assisting on the play. Michigan's margin was 33-26 at the under-four timeout, with Wagner's seven points leading the team. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson gave the Maize and Blue their biggest advantage of the night when he cashed in a tough layup in traffic with 2:20 to go, making the score 35-26. A short base line jumper from Wagner as the half expired saw Michigan maintain its nine-point lead, taking a 37-28 edge into the break. The 6-9 guard ended the half as the club's leading scorer with nine points.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Second Half