Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan women's basketball team were eliminated in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals by Ohio State on Friday afternoon, 81-79. Leigha Brown, Laila Phelia, Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser all led the way for the Wolverines in the loss, as the quartet combined for 66 points.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBmcm9tIE1pbm5lYXBvbGlzLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JsdWU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JsdWU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9qcmpjZUtVYnlkIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vanJqY2VLVWJ5ZDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBXb21lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAo QHVtaWNod2JiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Vt aWNod2JiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjMxNzc4NDgwMTY0ODUxNzEyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDMsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In each of the first two meetings with the Buckeyes, the Wolverines turned the ball over 27 times. On Friday, Michigan did a much better job of taking care of the ball — only nine turnovers — but Ohio State's all-around talent was just too much for U-M to handle.

The quarterfinal matchup started out in the best possible way for Michigan, literally. The Wolverines won the opening tip, and sophomore Jordan Hobbs made a 3-pointer and got fouled. She made the free throw, and U-M started things off with a four-point play.

Ohio State wasn't immediately flustered, though, and the Buckeyes fought right back. Taylor Mikesell answered with a 3-pointer of her own — although she wasn't fouled.

The rivals traded punches throughout the majority of the first half, but Ohio State started to pull away toward the end of the second quarter.

Great first-half performances from Taylor Mikesell and Taylor Thierry helped OSU to a 47-39 lead over the Wolverines through the first 20 minutes.

In the third quarter, Michigan battled back to tie the game, but a small Buckeye run put Ohio State ahead by four going into the final quarter.

The two teams continued to trade blows throughout the fourth quarter, and Michigan tied things up at 76 with less than two minutes to play. Ohio State went on an ensuing 5-0 run, but a Maddie Nolan 3-pointer brought U-M back within a possession.

The Wolverines got a stop on the ensuing defensive possession, and they had a chance to tie or take the lead with an offensive possession of their own.

However, Michigan couldn't put the ball in the basket, as it fell to its rival for the third time this season.

Big Ten freshman of the year Cotie McMahon was fantastic for Ohio State, and her 28 points were ultimately the difference maker in the tight contest.

U-M will now await its NCAA Tournament seeding, which will come next Sunday, March 12 during the women's basketball NCAA Tournament selection show.