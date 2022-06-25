Michigan target Youssef Khayat sets decision date

He will announce his commitment live on the Field of 68 YouTube channel.

One of Michigan's remaining targets on the board has set a decision date. International prospect Youssef Khayat will be announcing his decision date on Sunday with the Wolverines, Wake Forest, DePaul and Xavier being named finalists.

Khayat would enroll at the school of his choosing as a class of 2022 recruit and will be eligible to play immediately.

The Wolverines currently have two scholarship spots open with Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate departing the program after the season. A potential Khayat addition would fill a major need for the Wolverines at the wing position.

Born in Lebanon, Khayat traveled to France in 2018 where the 6-foot-8 wing prospect was able to land a spot on the Limoges CSP U21 team as well as the Lebanese senior team.

According to Eurohoops, Khayat makes for an excellent two-way player at the next level.

"Let’s start with his athletic profile: Khayat is a 6’8 forward with a +2 wingspan. He possesses good fluidity and coordination which allow him to move well around the court and get to his spots. He’s not extremely vertical but he’s quick and explosive to get up. As a matter of fact, it’s not rare to see him dunk with authority when finishing. Offensively, Youssef can’t be considered a shot creator at this point. Instead, he scores the majority of his points by running hard in the open court and cutting with great intensity and timing. He displays constant motion off the ball and good reads when taking advantage of defensive mistakes. He also showcased an improved and refined finishing package in the paint, flashing a promising floater. Moreover, Khayat has tremendous defensive upside thanks to his motor, willingness to sit in a stance, lateral movements and instincts. He projects as someone who could potentially guard both forwards positions at the high major D-1 level and switch onto guards out on the perimeter. He’s not afraid of diving for loose balls and regularly makes winning plays."

---

