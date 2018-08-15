Five-star strongside defensive end Christopher Hinton remains Michigan highest ranked commit. Chad Simmons

Rivals updated its top 100 for the class of 2018 yesterday, and came out with its revised edition of the top 250 today. Michigan has four pledges inside the top 250 but none of them moved in a notable fashion. The minimal movement down the list was caused only by other prospects moving up in the rankings. Here's a look at where future Wolverines and notable players Michigan is still pursuing now stand in the Rivals250, rated from highest to lowest.

Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch was once viewed as the top player in the country but now he's down to No. 9 overall. He fell four spots since the last ranking but still remains the top athlete in the country because of his ability to play both running back and linebacker at an extremely high level.

Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy Orange five-star strongside defensive end Zach Harrison is arguably Michigan's top overall target. The 6-5, 245-pounder stayed put at No. 17 overall, just a notch ahead of Michigan's highest ranked commit, Christopher Hinton.

Still Michigan's lone five-star commit, Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian strongside defensive end Christopher Hinton is solid to U-M and is working on bringing others with him to Ann Arbor. Like Harrison, he remained static and stayed at No. 18 overall nationally.

Even though he hails from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, five-star safety Daxton Hill is giving Michigan a very serious look. He feel a measly three spots down to No. 24 in the country but remains the highest ranked safety in the nation and one of U-M's top overall targets.

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star wide receiver Kyle Ford has had a phenomenal offseason and his new ranking reflects that. The 6-3, 195-pounder climbed 31 spots and is now the No. 48 overall prospect int he country.

Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian four-star safety Lewis Cine jumped up seven spots and now sits at No. 84 in the country. His move from Massachusetts to Texas has done well for his exposure and his recruitment.

Dacula (Ga.) High four-star cornerback Jalen Perry is committed to Georgia but remains a Michigan target. The 6-1, 188-pounder fell just one spot and is now the No. 115 overall prospect in the country.

Akron (Ohio) Hoban four-star guard and Michigan commit Nolan Rumler also fell just one spot. The 6-4, 300-pounder was once inside the Rivals100 but has since dropped down to No. 118 overall. None of his small dips have been because of what he's done, but rather the upward movement of others.

Even though Michigan already has a commitment from talented three-star tight end Erick All, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle four-star Isaiah Foskey remains a top priority for Sherrone Moore and the U-M staff. He stayed steady as the No. 133 overall player in the country.

Kentwood (Mich.) East Kentwood four-star defensive tackle and Michigan commit Mazi Smith slipped a mere two spots and now sits at No. 162 in the country. The 6-3, 302- pounder has a chance to impress as a senior and is definitely a candidate to climb the rankings throughout the rest of 2018.

Michigan is doing a great job at recruiting defensive linemen but they remain in pursuit of Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie four-star weakside defensive end Adisa Isaac. The 6-5, 210-pounder has had an impressive offseason and climbed 34 spots all the way up to No. 169 overall.

Even though he's still listed as an offensive guard, Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales four-star Rodas Johnson is being recruited by colleges as a defensive tackle. Regardless of where he plays in college, he's listed as the No. 176 overall player nationally after sliding just three spots.

Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan is another big time target for Michigan. the 6-6, 310-pounder dropped just four spots and still finds himself inside the top 200 at No. 196 overall nationally.

Four-star safety Jammie Robinson is now at Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County, a school that has connections to Michigan because of Aubrey Solomon and one-time commit Otis Reese. The 5-11, 190-pounder slipped five spots and now sits at No. 204 overall in the country.

It's been a bit of a rough few months for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star cornerback Joshua Sanguinetti. Word is getting out that he's not close to 6-2 and he struggled against top talent at the Five-Star Challenge before dropping out of the competition due to a shoulder injury. He fell 64 spots and now sits at No. 229 overall.