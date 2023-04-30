Michigan TE Joel Honigford signs UDFA deal with Arizona Cardinals
Joel Honigford has signed a UFDA deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
Honigford began his career as an offensive lineman but made the position change to tight end in 2020 and 2021. With Michigan's renewed focus on running the ball, a thinner Honigford played like an extra more athletic offensive lineman on the outside.
A valuable contributor on special teams as well, Honigford has made an impact in many ways in his 6 years in Ann Arbor. No impact may have been bigger however than when Honigford in the summer of 2021 introduced his teammates to a song called "Pump it up". The British dance-pop song has become an anthem at Michigan Stadium.
You got to pump it up. Don’t you know? Pump it up.
JOEL HONIGFORD MICHIGAN CAREER
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2022)
• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history
• Five-time letter winner (2018-19-20-21-22)
• Has appeared in 45 games in his career including 34 at tight end and on the offensive line, with six starts at tight end
---
