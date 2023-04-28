Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker selected in NFL Draft
Luke Schoonmaker was selected Friday in the 2023 NFL Draft, going in the second round. The tight end is heading to the Dallas Cowboys after they chose him with the 58th pick.
Schoonmaker has been considered a sleeper by many draft experts after posting some of the best athletic scoring ever seen for the position.
Schoonmaker became a valuable piece of the Michigan offense in 2021, serving as the TE2 behind Erick All. With All out for the 2022 season, Schoonmaker was set for a big season. Schoonmaker dealt with injuries of his own but still finished as Michigan's second leading receiver.
LUKE SCHOONMAKER MICHIGAN CAREER
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, honorable mention, media in 2022; honorable mention, coaches and media in 2021)
• Shared Most Improved Player (Offense) honors in 2021
• Five-year letterman (2018-19-20-21-22)
• Has appeared in 43 games with 20 starts, playing special teams only in six games
---
